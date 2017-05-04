Denim destination Over the Rainbow will be shimmying to the Manulife Centre

By Karolyne Ellacott

Toronto’s beloved denim destination Over the Rainbow has just announced it’s making a move. Having sat pretty in the Bloor-Yorkville area for, oh, just 42 years, this retailer founded by Joel Carman is readying itself for a shimmy around the corner to the Manulife Centre. The about-to-be transformed landmark, found at Bay and Bloor, is gunning for a late 2018 completion.

Joel founded the jean haven back in 1975 in what began as a tailor-made shop for denim only. It’s remained an indie business ever since, with Joel’s son Daniel helping steer the family biz as it expanded its wares. Anyone with a taste for premium denim has certainly passed through its hallowed doors, currently found at 101 Yorkville Ave. With brands like Current Elliot, Fidelity Denim and Naked & Famous Denim, it’s safe to say these kids know their blue jeans.

In a press release, the elder Carman said: “This new store has been in the making for many years! We are so excited to finally reveal our plans, and we can’t wait to deliver a bigger, modern space for our customers, in what we view to be a crown jewel of a building in the Bloor-Yorkville area.”

Customers can expect the new Bloor Street-facing flagship store to be housed in an innovative space with a larger footprint and stellar customer service — something they’re particularly known for. Giannone Petricone Associates Inc., an award-winning architectural design firm, has been commissioned to design the new retail space. (You might already be familiar with some of their other Toronto projects like Terroni and Sud Forno.)

Joel continued: “We believe the new store will be a home run for our customers while allowing us to deliver the same comfortable and friendly experience that comes with shopping at Over the Rainbow! It's an exciting time for our family business!”