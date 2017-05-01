Dream Homes: A look inside two of the largest properties currently on the market

By Post City Staff

Both offer approximately 10,000 square feet of space for just under $10 million. Whose square footage wins in our room to roam showdown?

Your own movie theatre in York Mills

You get more house for your dollar with this property at 17 York Ridge Rd. The six-bedroom, 12-bathroom home offers more than 11,730 square feet of space with soaring 16-foot ceilings. The house has everything from a large home theatre and ballroom to a wine cellar, gym, cabana and pool. The property is built for convenience: the four-car service garage is accessible by elevator; the driveway is heated, so shovelling snow won’t be on any to-do lists; and sprinklers line the property. Plus the massive tiered cedar deck in the resort-like backyard is an added bonus. The downside? Potential buyers should be prepared to spend a pretty penny on property tax and upkeep. It is on offer for $8.95 million with City Plus Realty Inc., Brokerage.

VS.

Room for all the books in Forest Hill

The three-storey house at 120 Warren Rd. has six-bedrooms, six-bathrooms and 8,925 square feet of space. Its grand principal rooms are sure to make entertaining a breeze. Although it’s not as big as other homes located near the Bridle Path, it’s a sizable house on a 100 by 173-square foot lot. Joe Brennan, Toronto’s well-known homebuilder, gutted and renovated this house in 1997. Some of the finer features include hardwood and marble flooring, french doors, cathedral ceilings, bay windows and six fireplaces throughout. Its media room may not be as flashy as a private home theatre, but the house also boasts a wine cellar, gym and two-storey library on the second floor. It is on offer for $9.45 million with Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage.