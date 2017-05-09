Jeanne walks us through the city’s best embroidered garments

By Jeanne Beker

This May, embroidery is sprouting up over all your favourite garments. From denim jackets to pleather sneakers, it’s the season’s hottest trend. Jeanne walks us through the city’s best picks.

A) This bud’s for you

Risqué, 404 Bloor St. W., $80

“We love the pinstripes; it’s got a seersucker feel. It’s very fresh looking with a great tunic shape that any body type can wear.”

B) Dark blooms

Thursdays, 1130 Yonge St., $260

“This is for the chic bohemian motorcycle mama. It’s faux leather, and there’s a delicacy to this that’s really beautiful.”

C) Floral bursts

Want Boutique, 1788 Avenue Rd., $250

“This is a denim biker jacket. Very romantic with lavender and peachy tones, chrome studs and side buckles. Stunning!”

D) Roses are red

Want Boutique, 1788 Avenue Rd., $50

“This is a charming accessory. If you want to give a nod to the embroidery trend, it’s a great way to do it.”

E) Climb like a vine

Over The Rainbow, 101 Yorkville Ave., $128

“Mavi — they make great jeans. These have subtle flower embroidery and a nice amount of shredding at the bottom.”

F) Burst of colour

Canopy Blue, 2582 Yonge St., $158

“This really reminds me of my hippie days. It’s got coins and tassels and little mirrored embellishments. Adds a great oomph to even the plainest outfit.”

G) The blush of a rose

Aritzia, 50 Bloor St. W., $195

“This is two bags for the price of one: one side has fun stripy panels, and turn it around and there’s the appliqué embroidery.”

H) Digging the silver

Hudson’s Bay, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, $275

“These are gorgeous. Traditional folkloric style with metallic touches — even mirrored accents — that really lift up the shoe.”

I) Petal pusher

Milli, 231 Avenue Rd., $895

“This dress is pretty sumptuous. Beautiful embroidery. I’m not really a ruffle girl, but I could definitely handle these subtle chiffon ruffles.”

J) Flowering fringe

TOPSHOP, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, $105

“Another great nod to the trend. Great faded jeans with a strip of embellishment with tassels. Tassels and fringes are all the rage. Fun!”

K) Parpar Boutique, 649 St. Clair Ave. W., $120

“This is so sweet! There’s a lot going on with this, lovely braided ties, little bells, wonderful beading on the pompoms.…”

L) Aritzia, Shops at Don Mills, $215

“A real retro feel to this bomber. I really like that bird and then the birds flying in the back. So perfect for the season.”

M) Canopy Blue, 2582 Yonge St., $228

“Very Latin feeling, off-the-shoulder, generous sleeves, nice soft fabrication … it’s a real piece.”