Local Love: Building a case for all-day sleepwear with the help of a local designer

By Karolyne Ellacott

Julian Schnabel has forever been a voice in favour of wearing pajamas all the time. Pretty much The Dude of the art world, the artist has been spotted midday, after sundown, on red carpets and at black tie soirees wrapped in the comfort of his PJs. Now that — finally — the rest of the world has, um, cottoned on to the concept, our favourite take on the look comes from noted Toronto designer Jennifer Torosian.

Torosian, who created her eponymous label along with her other half Raed Ali, has gone with a slightly less rumpled look for us plebs (hey, we can’t all do that out-of-bed artist thing). Plucked from from the spring/summer ’17 collection which saw many floral references sprinkled throughout, this louche look is one of the season’s finest (top $295; pant $445).

The custom flowers-on-acid print is made from Italian viscose — a lightweight fabric ideal for warmer temperatures. “We liked how energetic and bright the pattern was,” Torosian says. “The print is playful so we created a look that was equally as playful!” The pieces come shot with neon yellow piping imbuing them with a slightly sporty vibe — something the label is known for.

“It’s easy for the summer, but still creates a bold impression with the print-on-print and volume in the wide leg,” Torosian says. “For impact, our woman wears the look as shown!”