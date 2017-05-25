Local Love: Perfecting the rock-star leather jacket right here in Toronto

By Karolyne Ellacott

Rosa Halpern is all about slowing things down. The designer has been carving out a name for herself in the fashion landscape, crafting custom leather jackets under her Namesake label.

Halpern sidesteps the fast-fashion world, bypassing the idea that labels continuously need to churn out trends. Instead, she focuses on perfecting the leather jacket — a staple item for every woman’s wardrobe — right here in her Toronto atelier.

Recently, Namesake paired up with Taylor Lash jewellery for the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll marriage.

The Taylor Lash x Namesake collab came about easily as the two designers are lifelong friends, with a similar aesthetic keeping their vision on-point. “The collection is made up of edgier clothing items we felt we were missing in our own closets, and would love to wear,” Halpern says.

The Heavy Metal capsule collection includes everything a glam rocker would wear, from badass lace-up pants to this stunning fringed jacket ($1,405).

Namesake jackets are all named after influential women in history — Yoko Ono, Friday Kahlo, Rosa Parks — and this particular number became The Cherie, a nod to Cherie Currie of the Runaways. “When the wearer slips into The Cherie,” Halpern notes, “they can embody the iconic rock artist and feel like a total badass rocker!”

The jacket is crafted from bambi deerskin leather, Namesake’s top selling leather that’s known for being particularly durable. “As it is worn in, stretched to fit, and scarred from adventure, it develops a beautiful patina,” says Halpern, “only becoming more beautiful over time and through wear.”

The best part? The silver metal domed studs and beaded fringe, which, with the swoop of an arm, will transform any shrinking violet into a bravado-fueled rock star. Taking a cool 14 hours to make from start to finish, this is a piece worth investing in.