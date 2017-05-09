Local Love: Toronto-made earrings to convert any necklace wearer

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

 

Biko Jewellery stepped onto the Toronto fashion scene over a decade ago, and nothing’s been the same since. Designer Corrine Anestopoulos’s first major calling card was her lustworthy modern friendship bracelets. The multicoloured cord and chain creations were oft spotted on the wrists of T.O.’s most stylish gals. Since then, the Biko aesthetic has gotten slightly more streamlined and less colourful, with recent designs conjuring up the image of a rad urban warrior.

“The Biko woman is unapologetically confident in her skin and celebrates her individual style,” Anestopoulos says. “She is always humble and graceful, but never afraid of being noticed.” From the latest collection, we’re hot for the Eclipse Hoops ($69). When faced with the choice in the past, Anestopoulos always reached for necklaces over earrings; with these, her goal was to craft a pair of statement hoops she’d be happy to wear. “Admittedly, the Eclipse Hoops were inspired by my desire to become 'an earring person,’” she says.

Available in either silver- or gold-plated iterations, the earrings pair a solid hoop with a hand-formed wavy disc, resulting in lightweight danglers that you won’t have to rip off midday. Did we mention they’re made right here in Toronto? Well, they are. Anestopoulos, who envisions a 1960s Twiggy rocking the earrings, recommends matching the hoops with a higher neckline, letting them shine as the main attraction of the outfit. As for that ‘earring person’ goal, she’s successfully joined the club. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

HGTV’s Sarah Keenleyside & Brian McCourt on the new backyard

HGTV’s Sarah Keenleyside & Brian McCourt on the new backyard

That’s where we come in! We’re experts in finding space that you already have. We do this by taking it outside, to the untapped potential of the backyard.
Posted 16 hours ago
Jeanne walks us through the city’s best embroidered garments

Jeanne walks us through the city’s best embroidered garments

This May, embroidery is sprouting up over all your favourite garments. From denim jackets to pleather sneakers, it’s the season’s hottest trend. Jeanne walks us through the city’s best picks.
Posted 16 hours ago
Denim destination Over the Rainbow will be shimmying to the Manulife Centre

Denim destination Over the Rainbow will be shimmying to the Manulife Centre

Toronto’s beloved denim destination Over the Rainbow has just announced it’s making a move. Having sat pretty in the Bloor-Yorkville area for, oh, just 42 years, this retailer is readying itself for a shimmy around the corner to the Manulife Centre.
Posted 6 days ago
Local Love: Celebrate Canadian design with Hilary MacMillan at this weekend’s Inland pop-up

Local Love: Celebrate Canadian design with Hilary MacMillan at this weekend’s Inland pop-up

Anyone looking to get their Canadian designer fix need look no further.
Posted 7 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module