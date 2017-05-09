Local Love: Toronto-made earrings to convert any necklace wearer

By Karolyne Ellacott

Biko Jewellery stepped onto the Toronto fashion scene over a decade ago, and nothing’s been the same since. Designer Corrine Anestopoulos’s first major calling card was her lustworthy modern friendship bracelets. The multicoloured cord and chain creations were oft spotted on the wrists of T.O.’s most stylish gals. Since then, the Biko aesthetic has gotten slightly more streamlined and less colourful, with recent designs conjuring up the image of a rad urban warrior.

“The Biko woman is unapologetically confident in her skin and celebrates her individual style,” Anestopoulos says. “She is always humble and graceful, but never afraid of being noticed.” From the latest collection, we’re hot for the Eclipse Hoops ($69). When faced with the choice in the past, Anestopoulos always reached for necklaces over earrings; with these, her goal was to craft a pair of statement hoops she’d be happy to wear. “Admittedly, the Eclipse Hoops were inspired by my desire to become 'an earring person,’” she says.

Available in either silver- or gold-plated iterations, the earrings pair a solid hoop with a hand-formed wavy disc, resulting in lightweight danglers that you won’t have to rip off midday. Did we mention they’re made right here in Toronto? Well, they are. Anestopoulos, who envisions a 1960s Twiggy rocking the earrings, recommends matching the hoops with a higher neckline, letting them shine as the main attraction of the outfit. As for that ‘earring person’ goal, she’s successfully joined the club.