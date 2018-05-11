Home of the Week: A modern-day castle in Midtown for $22.99 mil

By Post City Staff

The fortress at 85 The Bridle Path has all the makings of a French chateau, complete with a wrought iron gate, winding stone staircase, wine cellar and turret. Even better? It also has an in-ground pool in the backyard and a small hockey arena in the attic (because, you know, Canada).

The showstopper was built by one of Toronto’s most prominent builders, Joe Brennan, and has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and more than 15,000 square feet of space on two acres of property. It is on the market for the not-so-modest price of $22.99 million with Re/max Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc.

Check out the formal dining room, with its grand fireplace and elaborate ceiling.

The winding stone staircase is like something out of a fairytale.

The wood-paneled library has loads of character.

The solarium is right off the master bedroom, with lots of natural light and a domed ceiling. Even Cinderella would have trouble cleaning those hard-to-reach areas.

Plus, there’s more than enough room for wine.