Paris girl fashion

This spring, the hautest look strolling the streets is Paris-inspired chic. So we had Jeanne Beker pick the perfect pieces to help us channel our inner mademoiselle — from basket bags to ballet flats.

By Jeanne Beker

A) Pièce de résistance

“This sporty Longchamp neckerchief is a forever piece.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $125

B) Chapeau chic

“It looks like something right out of the past, but has a modern French flare to it.”

Aldo, Promenade mall, $22

C) Strap in

“These See by Chloe espadrilles are a great shoe to run around in.”

Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $345

D) Patriotic patterns

"This is a great little sweater to wear out on the golf couse."

Pink Tartan, 77 Yorkville Ave., $295 (top)

"I could see Picasso wearing this, it's got that true artistic feel to it."

Milli Ltd., 231 Avenue Rd., $495 (bottom)

E) Robe rouge

“I love the length of this dress. It’s got a ’40s nostalgic, feminine flare and is light as a feather.”

Sandro Paris, Yorkdale mall, $455

F) Cashmere cool

“A cashmere sweater with some whimsy in it is really cool.”

Snapdragon, 604 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $275

G) Sailor style

“Oh how French can you get! These are the classic sailor pants.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $475

H) The right stripe

“I love this pinstripe A-line skirt with these big buttons.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $595

I) Belle blazer

“This is a great tailored jacket. I love the double-breasted style. That’s really back big time.”

Sandro Paris, Yorkdale mall, $545

J) A mini basket

“This little bag is just adorable. A beautiful summer accent piece that makes you smile.”

Zara, Yorkdale mall, $39.90

K) Colonel mustard

“This little ankle strap always looks very French to me, with a great pointy toe.”

Aldo, Promenade mall, $65

L) Off to the ballet

“These Chloe flats are beautiful with the scallopped detailing around the edge.”

Davids, 66 Bloor St. W., $670

M) Buckle up

“This is just mouth-watering. It’s irresistible. It makes such a statement no matter what you’re wearing.”

Milli Ltd., 231 Avenue Rd., $1,695