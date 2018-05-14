Paris girl fashion
This spring, the hautest look strolling the streets is Paris-inspired chic. So we had Jeanne Beker pick the perfect pieces to help us channel our inner mademoiselle — from basket bags to ballet flats.
A) Pièce de résistance
“This sporty Longchamp neckerchief is a forever piece.”
Andrews, Bayview Village, $125
B) Chapeau chic
“It looks like something right out of the past, but has a modern French flare to it.”
Aldo, Promenade mall, $22
C) Strap in
“These See by Chloe espadrilles are a great shoe to run around in.”
Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $345
D) Patriotic patterns
"This is a great little sweater to wear out on the golf couse."
Pink Tartan, 77 Yorkville Ave., $295 (top)
"I could see Picasso wearing this, it's got that true artistic feel to it."
Milli Ltd., 231 Avenue Rd., $495 (bottom)
E) Robe rouge
“I love the length of this dress. It’s got a ’40s nostalgic, feminine flare and is light as a feather.”
Sandro Paris, Yorkdale mall, $455
F) Cashmere cool
“A cashmere sweater with some whimsy in it is really cool.”
Snapdragon, 604 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $275
G) Sailor style
“Oh how French can you get! These are the classic sailor pants.”
Andrews, Bayview Village, $475
H) The right stripe
“I love this pinstripe A-line skirt with these big buttons.”
Andrews, Bayview Village, $595
I) Belle blazer
“This is a great tailored jacket. I love the double-breasted style. That’s really back big time.”
Sandro Paris, Yorkdale mall, $545
J) A mini basket
“This little bag is just adorable. A beautiful summer accent piece that makes you smile.”
Zara, Yorkdale mall, $39.90
K) Colonel mustard
“This little ankle strap always looks very French to me, with a great pointy toe.”
Aldo, Promenade mall, $65
L) Off to the ballet
“These Chloe flats are beautiful with the scallopped detailing around the edge.”
Davids, 66 Bloor St. W., $670
M) Buckle up
“This is just mouth-watering. It’s irresistible. It makes such a statement no matter what you’re wearing.”
Milli Ltd., 231 Avenue Rd., $1,695