Dream Homes: Rosedale retreat takes on a Forest Hill find

By Post City Staff

The striking semi-detached ravine home in Rosedale inspired by Scandinavian design features a dramatic dining room with a two-storey ceiling.

Rosedale and Forest Hill have long reigned as two of the most desirable and expensive neighbourhoods in the city. Convenient, gorgeous, fine schools, safe: you name it, these enclaves have it. Trying to get in under $3 million is a challenge, but here are two of the lowest-priced homes in the city’s priciest ’hoods.

Castle Frank cool

Rosedale is one of the city’s oldest suburbs and has grown to become one of the country’s most expensive neighbourhoods with an average home price well above $3 million. Fear not, there are indeed pleasing abodes that clock in at a somewhat reduced rate and come with the same beautiful neighbourhood, convenience and safety, such as this $2.495 million home at 46 Castle Frank Rd. The striking semi-detached ravine home inspired by Scandinavian design features a dramatic dining room with a two-storey ceiling. The 3 + 1–bedroom, four-washroom home is located just three minutes from the subway and backs onto a breathtaking ravine perfect for observing the gorgeous fall colours.

VS.



Wonderful Walmer Road

This brick townhome pegged at $2.579 million is located smack dab in the middle of Forest Hill Village, steps away from a charming main street business district, fine private schools and a beautiful ravine park system that snakes through the neighbourhood. This neighbourhood boasts an average home price well above $4 million. This large Walmer Road home offers buyers a large gourmet kitchen with oak floors, picture windows, granite countertops and a breakfast bar, which is open to the family room area that boasts a gas fireplace. There is also a huge master bedroom suite on the third floor that includes a sitting room, fireplace and terrace.