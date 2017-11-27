Dream Homes: Rosedale retreat takes on a Forest Hill find

By Post City Staff

Published:

The striking semi-detached ravine home in Rosedale inspired by Scandinavian design features a dramatic dining room with a two-storey ceiling.

Rosedale and Forest Hill have long reigned as two of the most desirable and expensive neighbourhoods in the city. Convenient, gorgeous, fine schools, safe: you name it, these enclaves have it. Trying to get in under $3 million is a challenge, but here are two of the lowest-priced homes in the city’s priciest ’hoods. 

Castle Frank cool
Rosedale is one of the city’s oldest suburbs and has grown to become one of the country’s most expensive neighbourhoods with an average home price well above $3 million. Fear not, there are indeed pleasing abodes that clock in at a somewhat reduced rate and come with the same beautiful neighbourhood, convenience and safety, such as this $2.495 million home at 46 Castle Frank Rd. The striking semi-detached ravine home inspired by Scandinavian design features a dramatic dining room with a two-storey ceiling. The 3 + 1–bedroom, four-washroom home is located just three minutes from the subway and backs onto a breathtaking ravine perfect for observing the gorgeous fall colours.

VS.


Wonderful Walmer Road
This brick townhome pegged at $2.579 million is located smack dab in the middle of Forest Hill Village, steps away from a charming main street business district, fine private schools and a beautiful ravine park system that snakes through the neighbourhood. This neighbourhood boasts an average home price well above $4 million. This large Walmer Road home offers buyers a large gourmet kitchen with oak floors, picture windows, granite countertops and a breakfast bar, which is open to the family room area that boasts a gas fireplace. There is also a huge master bedroom suite on the third floor that includes a sitting room, fireplace and terrace. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Local Love: Artisella is a slow fashion holiday shopping oasis

Local Love: Artisella is a slow fashion holiday shopping oasis

The holidays are right around the corner and that means that some of us are deep into panicked shopping mode. It can be tricky to support locally-made and ethical products but fortunately Artisella is making it pretty easy for anyone seeking out a super stylish, one-stop-shop for presents that will keep both your heart and the earth happy.
Posted 7 hours ago
The top picks for gifts with local flair from the One of a Kind Show and Sale

The top picks for gifts with local flair from the One of a Kind Show and Sale

With over 800 vendors peddling unique, handcrafted items, there’s sure to be something here for everyone on your list, be they naughty or nice. Here are our top 10 funky finds on offer at this year’s One of a Kind Show.
Posted 2 days ago
Always Look on the Leaside of Life: We talk to 7 of the area’s most passionate merchants

Always Look on the Leaside of Life: We talk to 7 of the area’s most passionate merchants

Posted 6 days ago
Who wore it better? Black leather skirt edition

Who wore it better? Black leather skirt edition

Whether you’re an uptown lady or a downtown gal, a black leather skirt is a wardrobe staple. This month Jeanne shops two ’hoods and puts together two smashing looks.
Posted 6 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module