Forest Hill mansion hits the market for six million dollars

By Post City Staff

Image: The Print Market

The three-storey home at 21 Burton Road in Forest Hill is on the market for $5.998 million, which represents a significant price drop from the $6.5 million it was listed for in September. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, 5,686 square feet of living space, and was designed by Toronto-based architect Richard Wengle in 2000.

The living room and dining room are elegant with oak hardwood floors, wainscotting, and a gas fireplace. The two rooms are connected which allow for some extra space when entertaining:

The all white, newly renovated kitchen includes quartz countertops, marble backsplash and high-end appliances that were installed this year. The sunlit breakfast area has a coffered ceiling and double doors leading to the walk-out patio:

Plus, check out the adjoining family room complete with vaulted ceiling and fireplace:

Just outside, the patio and perennial gardens in the backyard make for a picturesque setting:

The property is listed with Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage.