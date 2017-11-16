Local Love: A lingerie collab from top Montreal labels

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Frank And Oak started with menswear, branched out to womenswear, and has now added underwear to their list of offerings. But for their inaugural lingerie collection, the Montrealers couldn’t do it alone, bringing neighbouring label Sokoloff Lingerie onboard for some teamwork

“Being two Montreal-based companies, this collaboration came super naturally,” says lingerie designer Sofia Sokoloff of Sokoloff Lingerie. After hearing about the impending arrival of Frank And Oak’s women’s line, Sokoloff reached out to the label: “We knew they didn’t have an underwear line, so we thought, why not merge our strengths with theirs?”  

Sokoloff has earned a spot in the Canadian marketplace thanks to its well-made bralettes partnered with its focus on body positivity. Since Frank And Oak is all about casual wear, the marriage of the two labels came naturally. Another bonus? Each and every Sokoloff item is made in Canada; something that was a founding principle of the label. “All of our products are made in our own workshop because driving an ethical production model is more valuable to us than anything else,” the designer says. 

From the capsule collection, the Celeste bralette ($59.50) is a standout. Crafted from a tres soft microfiber fabric with stretch, it manages athletic appeal while a cutout keeps it from veering into super sporty territory. Team with a panty ($29.50) with mesh detailing for the full set. The best part? The set is available in a muted yellow shade and a dusty pink. (And black — fine — but why do black when you can do colour?) “Celeste is inspired by a retro/hipster vibe, and we knew mustard and this soft pink colour would be a hit for that kind of style,” Sokoloff says. We can’t help but agree.

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

