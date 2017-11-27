The top picks for gifts with local flair from the One of a Kind Show and Sale

By Caroline Aksich

Published:

Image: Caroline Aksich

As the mercury begins to dip, and eager beaver neighbours put up lights, we’re reminded that the holidays will soon ambush us. When it comes to whittling down the shopping list, there’s no better place in Toronto than The One of a Kind Show to find that perfect gift. With over 800 vendors peddling unique, handcrafted items, there’s sure to be something here for everyone on your list, be they naughty or nice. Here are our top 10 funky finds on offer at this year’s One of a Kind Show.

Canadiano’s pour-over coffee makers ($79) come in an array of woods including oak, ash, walnut and cherry. The porous wood absorbs your roast preferences over time, adding an extra bolt of flavour to every cup you brew. 

Smiths Falls-based woodworker Bram D'Hoest takes a solid block of maple and then carves it down into super wholesome baby toys like this rattle ($26), finished with food safe organic flaxseed oil.

Perfect for the save-the-bees picketing flower child and the lazy gardener alike, The Heritage Bee Co.’s Seed Bombs are jam-packed with Ontario perennial wildflower seeds. Simply bury the golf ball–size boules and wait for blooms—native flowers don’t need any special care; they’re hardy, independent and cheerful.

Dompierre’s contemporary porcelain dinnerware is elegant with just a dash of funk. Inspired by The Little Prince, ceramicist Marie-Eve Dompierre used real gold when making this whimsical set of plates, bowls and cups ($25–$35).

This literal bonding activity is perfect for the craft-crazy kid in your life. Low Poly Crafts’s Elephant Head takes the paint-by-numbers concept and turns it up past 11. And while each kit comes with pre-cut, pre-scored assembly pieces, the elbow grease required to glue it all together is sold separately.

Every byINABE salt-and-pepper bucket bag is unique. These perfectly sized carry-alls are made from locally sourced cowhides, so the pattern is never the same—they vary from almost entirely black to white with a smattering of dark flecks. $210.

Nutella is so 2016. This year, surprise your nut-spread-loving friends with D&D Mamba Peanut Butter ($10), a spicy peanut butter made with dry roasted Haitian peanuts. The hit of chili in every bite adds a sizzle that’s sure to keep you warm on those cold winter days.

Made from an eco-friendly blend of modal and bamboo, Encircled’s Transformer leg warmers ($58) are designed with winter yogis in mind. With the pads of your feet bared for ultimate grip, these thigh-huggers are sure to keep you warm no matter the contorted position. 

Urban planning students aren’t the only ones likely to love Vancouver Candle Co.’s neighbourhood-inspired scents. Whether you call Rosedale home or you just love their rose-lilac-tuberose blend, these handmade soy candles ($58 for three) make any room they flicker in smell fabulous. 

Lennard Taylor’s two-year-old eponymous label is big out west. The Winnipeg native is slowly building a devout Toronto following (Robin Kay’s a fan) with these architectural hi-low shirtdresses ($455), featuring hand-painted impressionistic scenes.

The One of a Kind Show and Sale runs until December 3, 2017 at the Enercare Centre. Tickets are available for purchase online.

