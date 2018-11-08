Animal prints make a big comeback this fall

Jeanne Beker picks a safari's worth of pieces from Toronto's top boutiques

By Jeanne Beker

The biggest style story of the season is animal prints, and if you haven’t jumped aboard, it’s time to do so. Here, we asked Jeanne Beker to pick her favourite pieces from T.O.’s top boutiques to help you dive into this trend whether it’s leopard, snakeskin or zebra that’s catching your eye.

A) TOE-TALLY ON TREND

Call It Spring, Vaughan Mills, $79.99

“Such an incredible boot for the price. They’re sexy and they’re beautifully styled.”

B) SAFARI CHIC

Milli, 231 Avenue Rd., $1,495

“The beautiful pastel shades for this season are really refreshing and ultra feminine.”

C) EASY ON THE EYES

Thursdays, 1130 Yonge St., $228

“A great way to give a nod to the trend with these Ray Ban animal print glasses with a very ’60s styling.”

D) SEEING SPOTS

Snapdragon, 604 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $165

“I love the idea of a clutch that’s in an animal print. It’s a very subtle print, and I love the red zipper.”

E) ZEBRA STYLE

Canopy Blue, 2582 Yonge St., $750

“This looks really substantial and cosy and very warm. It’s got that sensational zebra print that adds a little drama.”

F) RUNWAY GLAM

Rewind, 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $295

“This is Lanvin. It’s a tuxedo-style jacket, and the price cannot be beat for something of this quality. It’s really right off the runway.”

G) SPOTTED STUNNER

Andrews, Bayview Village, $495

“The Smythe girls have collaborated with Augden for this beautiful little sweater. It feels like alpaca.”

H) LEOPARD LOVE

Intermix, 130 Bloor St. W., $288

“If you want to just dip your toe in the animal print story, this is a great way to do it. It’s a great, classic belt, very subtle.”

I) FAUX FUN

Parpar, 1766 Avenue Rd., $265

“It’s great to see John and Jenn of Line fame, and they’re doing faux fur with this great little jacket.”

J) FANCY PANTS

Cloakroom, 1177 Yonge St., #17, $118

“These are fun, a totally great pair of pants with a nice flow to them. It’s almost like a palazzo pant.”

K) CHIC CHAPEAU

Intermix, 130 Bloor St. W., $540

“This little newsboy hat is very mod. It’s a nod to Chanel with that nice chain detailing.”

L) DOUBLE DUTY

Rewind, 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $695

“This is leopard print on shearling, and it’s reversible, so you get two coats for the price of one.”

M) ’70S STYLE

Intermix, 130 Bloor St. W., $635

“I love this little miniskirt, animal print on real leather this time. It’s A-line, classic ’70s styling and would look great with a pair of high boots.”