Home of the Week: A unique deconstructionist gem for sale in North York

A blue mansion with serious curve appeal for $2.95 million

By Ron Johnson

1 Bond Ave., about as unique a home as one can find in North York

Back in the early '90s, real estate agent Nick Bernhard decided to do something a little bit different with his Bond Avenue property in the neighbourhood of Don Mills near Leslie and Lawrence.

He engaged architect Zak Ghanim and tasked him with creating something non-traditional and thoroughly modern for the two lots.

In 1996, he set to work building two whimsical, blue properties on the site. And the bright, angular and modern homes continue to turn heads to this day.

The unique and captivating home at 1 Bond Ave. has just hit the market priced at $2.95 million.

The 2,700-square-foot deconstructivist home features an open concept punctuated by a grand atrium in the middle of the main floor with 20-foot ceilings that allow for the flow of the space to reach the second level. There is also a four-sided fireplace on the first floor.

The home's main floor is completely open and characterized by unique angles and curves.

The home has three bedrooms (plus one in the basement) and five bathrooms. No word yet on the vibrant collection of tribal masks adorning the wall...

The modern kitchen is finished in gleaming stainless steel.

There is also an impeccably finished basement with an in-law suite, a separate gourmet kitchen and bright and airy four-piece bathroom.

The home is listed by Marco Chiappetta and Jane Zhang, Sotheby's International Realty Canada.