Home of the Week: A $12 million mansion overlooking Rosedale ravine

This Glen Road home is designed to take full advantage of its natural surroundings while also embracing smart technology

By Ron Johnson

Behind the discreet facade lurks a showstopping modern masterpiece

This $12 million smart home at 106 Glen Rd. is not only decked out with all the latest gadgetry, it is also positioned to allow homeowners to bask in the natural beauty of the Rosedale ravine that runs along the rear of the house. Think oodles of natural light, and a ton of outdoor living space.

The technological wizardry put to use in this breathtaking home hits all the right notes from the snow melt system on the front stairs and driveway to the four LaunchPort wall stations and digital alarm system, not to mention the hydraulic passenger elevator and commercial grade curtain wall windows.

Upon entering, guests are greeted by a sweeping grand foyer with porcelain tile stone-slab look flooring, vaulted two-storey ceiling and two skylights that shine down on the stylish floating oak staircase and modern chandelier.

Moving further into the home, the modern look is complemented by the abundance of natural lighting flowing in from the line of floor-to-ceiling windows that run along the living room along with the sliding glass doors that lead to the massive covered terrace.

The master bedroom suite also backs onto the ravine and offers residents a natural sanctuary in which to unwind and relax. Modern touches include built-in custom cabinetry, built-in speakers and modern lighting.

The master ensuite bathroom includes a slab calacatta-look porcelain heated flooring and accent wall, freestanding tub overlooking the tree tops, shower enclosure and separate water closet with Toto Washlet Japanese smart toilet.

The predominant feature of the lower level is a rectangular exercise pool surrounded by wall-to-wall wrap windows with a walk-out to a deck. Other spa features include a dry/wet cedar sauna and slab flooring. In addition, downstairs houses the wine cellar, media room, gym as well as a nanny's room and more.

Amongst the many fine touches in the gourmet kitchen are the quartz countertops, centre island with breakfast bar, pantry, and a Miele six-burner gas cooktop. There are also two floating chandeliers and recessed LED lighting.

A well-crafted treetop terrace in the backyard will have you feeling like you are living in a modern treehouse complete with a natural gas connected fire pit. And with a portion covered with recessed lighting, this area will be well-used day and night.

This home is listed by Christian Vermast, Sotheby's International Realty Canada.