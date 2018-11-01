Home of the Week: A Forest Hill mansion with a rock-and-roll ready music room

New $7.99 million listing offers fine craftsmanship and luxurious finishes

By Ron Johnson

Vesta Drive in Forest Hill is minutes from fine private schools such as Upper Canada College

Pegged for sale at just under $8 million, this huge six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion is located at 330 Vesta Dr. in the wonderful Forest Hill neighbourhood. It showcases superior master building, from the solid walnut floors to the numerous skylights and terraces that bathe the home in natural light.

Immediately upon entering the home, the craftsmanship is apparent, whether in the foyer's marble flooring, or the coffered ceiling. On the main floor there is solid walnut flooring, dark and rich as well as recessed wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows.

In the open concept living room sits a stunning marble fireplace.

The open concept eat-in area features sliding doors that open to a charming terrace as well as floor-to-ceiling windows on either side of the sliding doors.

The gleaming gourmet kitchen features custom stainless-steel cabinetry with mesh doors, quartzite slab countertops and backsplash, centre island with breakfast bar and other wonderful touches.

The formal dining room is a stunner with plenty of natural light, rich wood floors, coffered ceiling with beams and recessed halogen lighting.

Upstairs, a gorgeous master suite awaits with gas fireplace and marble hearth, and a sliding door overlooking the garden below. In addition, a sumptuous five-piece ensuite with marble floor and glass-enclosed marble show, free-standing soaker tub and more.

Downstairs, there are all kinds of luxurious amenities including a gym, spa with marble floor and walls and a glass-enclosed steam show. Oh, and a soundproof music room with double security doors, broadloom, track lights and coffered ceiling — BYOG (bring your own guitars).

The property is listed by Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.