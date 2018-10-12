Multiple offers return in some parts of Toronto

A look at four houses that have recently sold for over asking across the city

By Ron Johnson

Published:

The renovated home at 206 Lawrence Ave. E.

As the fall real estate market continues to rebound in certain GTA pockets, more homes are once again being sold following multiple offers or bully offers after just days on the market (not weeks). Many are predicting the trend will continue with prices rising in 2019.

RIGHT ON LAWRENCE
This home at 206 Lawrence Ave. E. has a large, heavily treed lot and got a lot of attention. It was renovated from top to bottom, including a custom kitchen with a huge centre island. No wonder it sold quickly for $200K over the asking price (Antony Malfara, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.). 



GAGA OVER THIS MOORE PARK GEM
This 304 Heath St. E. home has large principal rooms, two bedrooms with ensuites and a finished lower level. Add a drop-dead gorgeous neighbourhood, and it is no surprise this was a hot listing, which sold for $200K over asking (Cailey Heaps Estrin, Royal Lepage R.E.). 



GLENGARRY CUSTOM BUILD
This spacious newly renovated home at 141 Glengarry Ave. in the John Wanless school district includes a huge maple kitchen, a new master ensuite, nanny’s room and much more. It sold for more than $350K over the asking price (Jarett Shabaga, Exp Realty of Canada). 



FOREST HILL CHARMER A BIG HIT
This grand home at 316 Glenayr Rd. got plenty of attention thanks to its double french door walkouts to a private garden and renovated master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet. It was on the market two days and sold for $105K over asking (Richard Sherman, Slavens & Associates R.E.).

Ron Johnson is the editor of Post City Magazines. Follow him on Twitter @TheRonJohnson.

