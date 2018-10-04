Home of the Week: A Toronto mansion with an indoor hockey room for more than $12 million

This massive five-bedroom home just hit the market in Lawrence Park

By Ron Johnson

The impressive house at 113 Mildenhall Rd.

Located near Bayview and Lawrence in the Lawrence Park neighbourhood on a spectacular slice of land, a breathtaking mansion has just hit the market pegged at $12.8 million.

The 12,000 square foot home at 113 Mildenhall Rd. recently went under the knife and was extensively remodelled and now boasts luxurious finishes throughout. The home has five bedrooms and seven washrooms, including the stunner below. Perfect for a long soak kind of day.

The living areas is spacious with lots of natural light from the gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows.

The stylish dining room is perfect for entertaining with a fireplace for added elegance.

That kitchen though...

One of many spacious bedrooms, this one perfect for the budding Maple Leafs fan.

Oh, and there’s a practice hockey rink for the budding NHL stars in the household.

And outside, there is an inground pool on a ravine lot that runs more than 450 feet deep and looks more like a park than a backyard.

This home is listed by Joy Verde, Re/Max Hallmark Joy Verde Group Realty.