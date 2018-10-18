Home of the Week: A Toronto mansion with a two-storey grand salon and ballroom

Palatial home on The Bridle Path has more than 35,000 square feet of luxury living space.

By Ron Johnson

71 The Bridle Path is new on the Toronto real estate market

A palatial, gorgeous estate, just built a year ago, and located on the city's most exclusive stretch of asphalt, The Bridle Path, has hit the market and is pegged at $38.9 million.

The breathtaking beauty of the home at 71 The Bridle Path immediately wallops those who enter the grand foyer complete with matching staircases ascending to the second floor, marble floors, three skylights, spectacular chandeliers, custom wrought iron and brass stair railing and stained glass. Of course, one could always take the elevator if so inclined.

Of course, the luxurious details don't end there. This five-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, built by the best on the Bridle Path, Valleymede Homes, has it all including the cathedral ballroom, seriously wood-heavy library, heated stone terrace, tennis court, and an indoor pool befitting at least a four-star hotel and much more.

All in, this quaint cabin clocks in at 35,000 square feet.

Below, the view of the domed skylight and wrought iron and brass details of the grand foyer from the second floor.

Sunday afternoons at the pool could be the new family tradition, or step out to the heated terrace to watch the kids play tennis.

The gorgeous wood-panelled library is where all the serious thinking happens after a long read of one of the classics by the fireplace.

Admit it, you've always wanted a ballroom. Well, here you go.

This home is listed by Barry Cohen, Re/Max Realtron Barry Cohen Homes.