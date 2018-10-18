Home of the Week: A Toronto mansion with a two-storey grand salon and ballroom

Palatial home on The Bridle Path has more than 35,000 square feet of luxury living space.

By Ron Johnson

Published:

71 The Bridle Path is new on the Toronto real estate market

A palatial, gorgeous estate, just built a year ago, and located on the city's most exclusive stretch of asphalt, The Bridle Path, has hit the market and is pegged at $38.9 million. 

The breathtaking beauty of the home at 71 The Bridle Path immediately wallops those who enter the grand foyer complete with matching staircases ascending to the second floor, marble floors, three skylights, spectacular chandeliers, custom wrought iron and brass stair railing and stained glass. Of course, one could always take the elevator if so inclined. 

Of course, the luxurious details don't end there. This five-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, built by the best on the Bridle Path, Valleymede Homes, has it all including the cathedral ballroom, seriously wood-heavy library, heated stone terrace, tennis court, and an indoor pool befitting at least a four-star hotel and much more. 

All in, this quaint cabin clocks in at 35,000 square feet. 

Below, the view of the domed skylight and wrought iron and brass details of the grand foyer from the second floor. 

Sunday afternoons at the pool could be the new family tradition, or step out to the heated terrace to watch the kids play tennis. 

The gorgeous wood-panelled library is where all the serious thinking happens after a long read of one of the classics by the fireplace.

Admit it, you've always wanted a ballroom. Well, here you go. 

This home is listed by Barry Cohen, Re/Max Realtron Barry Cohen Homes.

 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Massive film studio coming to Markham

Massive film studio coming to Markham

The $100 million project will span 14 acres and include a 70,000-square-foot stage
Posted 1 day ago
Canada set to move on cannabis amnesty following public outcry

Canada set to move on cannabis amnesty following public outcry

Longtime Toronto pot convict Robert Rowbotham argues pardons for past convictions should be part of legalization
Posted 1 day ago
How will cannabis legalization impact Toronto’s vibrant restaurant scene?

How will cannabis legalization impact Toronto’s vibrant restaurant scene?

Some restaurateurs are seizing opportunities in this burgeoning industry
Posted 2 days ago
Mayor John Tory’s race to lose as Jennifer Keesmaat makes final push before election day

Mayor John Tory’s race to lose as Jennifer Keesmaat makes final push before election day

The city’s top two candidates will face off for your vote on Oct. 22
Posted 3 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module