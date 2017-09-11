Dream Homes: Character versus style as condo alternatives

By Post City Staff

When looking for a tidy living space, something without acreage, the usual route is a shiny new condo. But what about a unique condo alternative such as a row house? What they lack in five-star amenities could be made up in character and location. Herewith, a historic Yorkville home takes on the splashy splendour of Rosedale’s Bellagio condo.

Handmaid’s home

Back 30 years ago, this authentic Yorkville row house, on the market for $2.198 million, was owned by a scribe by the name of Margaret Atwood. Here, the legendary author penned her works tucked away on the third floor. The writer, famous for her novels Handmaid’s Tale and Alias Grace, amongst others, sold the home to theatrical designer Joy Samanski, who kept the original charm of the home intact while entertaining her clientele, such as Tom Jones and Ronnie Hawkins, in the main floor showroom.

Entering the home, visitors strut down the original wood floors that date back to the late 1800s. There are large principal rooms and a second-floor patio that is more akin to an English garden than a typical leafy retreat. There are two additional row houses left on this historic strip of Yorkville, and the opportunity to own comes along once in a generation.

Highfalutin homestead

There are few addresses that garnered more prestige than 300 Bloor St. E., otherwise known as the Bellagio, where more than a few notable celebrities, politicians and foreign diplomats have resided in the past. This coveted three-bedroom suite offers stunning views over beautiful Rosedale and its ravines through its floor-to-ceiling windows.

The unit on the 28th floor also boasts a fireplace, hardwood floors and a large open-concept living room, family room and dining room. The master suite has a five-piece ensuite bathroom. Some of the more luxurious amenities available to residents include a salt water pool and 24-hour concierge. The Bellagio is also close to the city’s best shopping in Yorkville as well as fine private schools such as Branksome Hall.