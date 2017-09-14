Fashion: Jeanne wrangles up 14 selections from the current western wear trend

By Jeanne Beker

Published:

Yee-haw! It’s hard to resist the allure of the cowgirl look — especially since it’s so on-trend. Whether you want to go full on western or just get your boots wet, we got Jeanne to lasso the city’s coolest pieces to giddy-up in.

A) Rope it in
Gypsy Found Objects, 762 St. Clair Ave. W., $46
“I love a bolo! This one is in perfect condition, and it’s such a great motif here with the cowgirl Stetson hat. If you want a hit of that western feel, a bolo goes a long way.”

B) Ranch ready 
Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., $695
“Smythe! I love what they do; they’re always pushing it. Very figure flattering. A strong western statement for fall.” 

C) Gaucho gear 
JoshuaDavid, 2525 Yonge St., $695
“I’m a huge, huge fan of LaMarque, a Canadian label out of Montreal. The fringes are just sublime; the leather feels fabulous.”

D) Stampede situation 
Gypsy Found Objects, 762 St. Clair Ave. W., $98
“An absolutely classic western hat with a feminine vibe. It’s a real find.” 

E) Ready to wrangle
Uncuffed Leather, UncuffedLeather.com $255 
“We all love our kerchiefs. The leather here is so butter-soft it gives a great feeling of luxury to this accessory.”

F) Tassle tussle
Peggy Sue Collection, peggysuecollection.com, $650
“Peggy Sue, I have so much respect for her; she’s upcycling denim in the most artful way. Truly art-to-wear.”

G) Saddle style
Brave Leather, BraveLeather.com, $110 
“Wow! This belt is fantastic and made here in Toronto. The buckles and the colour.… It truly looks vintage, but it’s brand new.”

H) Bird’s-eye bling
Thomas Sabo, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, $529 
“This ring is superb. Dazzling. A man’s ring that can be worn by any sex. It’s mesmerizing.” 

I) Wild western
Bootmaster, 609 Yonge St., $149.95
“This looks like a ’50s western shirt! It’s got everything you’d want in a great western shirt. It looks like something Patsy Cline would have worn.”

J) Davids, Bayview Village, $1,795;
“Love the baby studs. It’s a cross between a western and a motorcycle boot.”

K) Bootmaster, 609 Yonge St., $1,999.95;
“Liberty boots! I love the company. It was started by my old friend Tony Benattar, who has a great feel for what makes a cowboy boot outstanding. The embossing, the detailing … just exquisite.”

L) Prairie approach
Boro, boroclothing.ca, $39/RENTAL
“This is a beautiful bag. I guess you’d carry your bullets and an apple for your horse!” 

M) Ron White, 1553 Bayview Ave., $895;
“Kudos to Ron ’cause he does booties that are very comfortable. Very sleek with the stirrups.”

N) Soul woven, Soulwoven.ca, $325;
“What’s a cowgirl without her fringes? And the woven part is upcycled fabric.”

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Local Love: Toronto design firm takes a crack at reinventing the classic tuque

Local Love: Toronto design firm takes a crack at reinventing the classic tuque

Toronto’s small creative studio Frontier Design waded into the world of hats after realizing they rarely had the opp to be their own clients. Paddy Harrington and his team thought that the ole Canuck tuque might be just the ticket. But how could they reinvent it?
Posted 13 hours ago
Dream Homes: Character versus style as condo alternatives

Dream Homes: Character versus style as condo alternatives

When looking for a tidy living space, something without acreage, the usual route is a shiny new condo. But what about a unique condo alternative such as a row house? What they lack in five-star amenities could be made up in character and location.
Posted 4 days ago
Fashion meets feminism at company started by four Toronto high school students

Fashion meets feminism at company started by four Toronto high school students

Four friends at Havergal College decided they wanted to live in a world where every woman feels empowered, valued and important. So over their summer break the girls — Laura David, Lara Ground, Jordan Murrell and Alara Karahan — started She Clothing Co.
Posted 4 days ago
Sarah Richardson has a new show

Sarah Richardson has a new show

TV host Sarah Richardson and her family are building an off-the-power-grid home.
Posted 7 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module