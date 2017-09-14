Fashion: Jeanne wrangles up 14 selections from the current western wear trend
Yee-haw! It’s hard to resist the allure of the cowgirl look — especially since it’s so on-trend. Whether you want to go full on western or just get your boots wet, we got Jeanne to lasso the city’s coolest pieces to giddy-up in.
A) Rope it in
Gypsy Found Objects, 762 St. Clair Ave. W., $46
“I love a bolo! This one is in perfect condition, and it’s such a great motif here with the cowgirl Stetson hat. If you want a hit of that western feel, a bolo goes a long way.”
B) Ranch ready
Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., $695
“Smythe! I love what they do; they’re always pushing it. Very figure flattering. A strong western statement for fall.”
C) Gaucho gear
JoshuaDavid, 2525 Yonge St., $695
“I’m a huge, huge fan of LaMarque, a Canadian label out of Montreal. The fringes are just sublime; the leather feels fabulous.”
D) Stampede situation
Gypsy Found Objects, 762 St. Clair Ave. W., $98
“An absolutely classic western hat with a feminine vibe. It’s a real find.”
E) Ready to wrangle
Uncuffed Leather, UncuffedLeather.com $255
“We all love our kerchiefs. The leather here is so butter-soft it gives a great feeling of luxury to this accessory.”
F) Tassle tussle
Peggy Sue Collection, peggysuecollection.com, $650
“Peggy Sue, I have so much respect for her; she’s upcycling denim in the most artful way. Truly art-to-wear.”
G) Saddle style
Brave Leather, BraveLeather.com, $110
“Wow! This belt is fantastic and made here in Toronto. The buckles and the colour.… It truly looks vintage, but it’s brand new.”
H) Bird’s-eye bling
Thomas Sabo, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, $529
“This ring is superb. Dazzling. A man’s ring that can be worn by any sex. It’s mesmerizing.”
I) Wild western
Bootmaster, 609 Yonge St., $149.95
“This looks like a ’50s western shirt! It’s got everything you’d want in a great western shirt. It looks like something Patsy Cline would have worn.”
J) Davids, Bayview Village, $1,795;
“Love the baby studs. It’s a cross between a western and a motorcycle boot.”
K) Bootmaster, 609 Yonge St., $1,999.95;
“Liberty boots! I love the company. It was started by my old friend Tony Benattar, who has a great feel for what makes a cowboy boot outstanding. The embossing, the detailing … just exquisite.”
L) Prairie approach
Boro, boroclothing.ca, $39/RENTAL
“This is a beautiful bag. I guess you’d carry your bullets and an apple for your horse!”
M) Ron White, 1553 Bayview Ave., $895;
“Kudos to Ron ’cause he does booties that are very comfortable. Very sleek with the stirrups.”
N) Soul woven, Soulwoven.ca, $325;
“What’s a cowgirl without her fringes? And the woven part is upcycled fabric.”