Local Love: INLAND brings 70 of Canada’s top fashion designers to their show this weekend

By Karolyne Ellacott

Pedram Karimi's avant-garde edge is one of the top things to look forward to at INLAND. Image: lasallecollege.com/

Right now there are so many different fashion events taking place in Toronto, it’s hard to make heads or tails of it all. INLAND, however, is a fashion calendar staple. The two-day event is one of our favourite ways to experience some of Canada’s top fashion talent under one rather breathtaking roof.

INLAND is once again stepping into QRC West on Sept. 29 and 30. There, a giant pile of designers (over 70!) will have stalls set up with their ready-for-purchase wares. Ever wanted to chat with a designer? This is your chance to hobnob, chat and potentially influence a future collection. (Hey, you never know!)

Labels we’ll be looking out for include Jennifer Torosian, who nails effortless sportswear. Her teddy bear coats are just what the doctor ordered for fall.

Meanwhile Pedram Karimi was creating his genderless creations way before the world cottoned onto the concept hard this year (well, save for that tone deaf Gigi). We love the designer’s pastel palette for fall, which will give anyone an effortlessly avant-garde edge.

As for jewellery, Montreal’s creepy-cool Captve is always one to look out for. Their incredible selection of rings reaches from wee hands that embrace two fingers to rings that look like ancient Roman columns.

But that’s just the tip of the ole iceberg. With so many amazing designers under one roof, there’s no better way to learn about and support Canadian talent.

INLAND will be taking over 134 Peter St. on Sept. 29 and 30