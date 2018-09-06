Caitlin Cronenberg and Jessica Ennis' photobook on breakups debuts in Toronto

Yorkville played host to a big release party for 'The Endings'

By Post City Staff

Published:

Caitlin Cronenberg and Jessica Ennis at their book launch party during Toronto Fashion Week

IMAGE: George Pimentel

Toronto photographer Caitlin Cronenberg has teamed up with longtime collaborator, art director Jessica Ennis, to release a book of short stories about the end of relationships and new beginnings, which is lovingly told through photographs. The Endings, which was first hatched in 2011, features some of today’s most beloved actors, such as Kiera Knightley, Julianne Moore, Imogen Poots and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, in a series of intimate, raw and moving vignettes.

The talented and adventurous Cronenberg and her collaborators manage to conjure up and capture real emotion and incredible beauty. It was released Sept. 4 by Chronicle Books. The Endings is dedicated “to women with wild hearts and a flair for the dramatic.” 


Actor Christine Horne is featured in the chapter called When Tears Are in Your Eyes
 

The book's release was celebrated at a launch event on Tuesday Sept. 4 during Toronto Fashion Week in Yorkville. An art exhibit was set up for the launch with prints for sale, which will be moved to Taglialatella Galleries at 99 Yorkville Ave. for a show that will run from Sept. 5 to 19.


The book launch party in Yorkville (IMAGE: George Pimentel)
 

A short film inspired by the photobook will premiere Sept. 10 at the TIFF Bell Lightbox rooftop. The book is also available for order online.

