Home of the Week: A $6.99 million mansion that dates back to 1890 in Toronto

Former owners include Charles Best, the co-inventor of insulin

By Ron Johnson

This massive 7,000 square foot Summerhill home in Toronto has all the elegance and grandeur typical of its easterly neighbour Rosedale, and tucked behind a charming garden wall that provides an unmatched level of privacy in this bustling midtown area.

In a previous incarnation, this home was a four-plex that was painstakingly renovated in the '90s. Over its more than 120 years, it has ben home to many a celebrated Torontonian including Canadian scientist Charles Best. One of the creators of insulin, along with Frederick Banting.

The circular living room area and rich architectural details speak to an owner interested in entertaining and an occasional lavish party.

The six-bedroom home is pegged at a cool $6.995 million and is listed with Christian Vermast of Sotheyb's International Realty Canada.

The elegance of a bygone era is captured in the dining room with fireplace and original wood details.

The large living room is filled with natural light.​

Outdoor living space surrounded by nature. Is this five minutes to Yorkville, or Yorkshire?

And, of course, a kitchen any gourmet chef would love.