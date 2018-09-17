Home of the week: A mansion with an OVO basketball court for $5.488 million

It's not Drake's house but it might be the next best thing

By Post City Staff

(IMAGE: Stallone Media)

The palatial estate at 2 Winterlude Crt., just north of Toronto in Vaughan, may look like a house fit for a 6ix god but appearances can be deceiving.

The newly-built home has more than 10,000 square feet of space and is on the market for $5.4888 million with Adamo Colella of RE/MAX West Realty Inc., Brokerage. The house was custom-built by the current owner, who is in his 30's, a little over two years ago. According to Colella, the owner is a basketball and Raptors fanatic (a season ticket holder) and loves Drake — which all served as inspiration for the design of the indoor basketball court.

The house has four bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom, and six bathrooms. The house is also a fully equipped SMART home with automated lights, alarm, thermostat, blinds and entertainment systems. The exterior is all limestone and the interior has a European feel with modern finishes.

The kitchen has large slab marble floors with a dull finish and a big breakfast bar.

There is silver leafing in the dining room ceilings.

Can you spy the built-in TV’s in the mirrors in the master bedroom's ensuite?

There is gold plaster and an imported Italian sink in the powder room.

The basketball court is a showstopper, with a shout out to the Raptors and Drake's brand OVO (October's Very Own). It also has 20-foot ceilings and stadium lighting.

The indoor basketball court has its own viewing room.

Check out the massive wine cellar on the premises.

The backyard comes with an outdoor bar, hot tub and cabana that has built-in speakers and a fireplace.

Plus the bocce court is an added bonus.

And the inground pool isn't too shabby either.