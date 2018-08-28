A sex doll brothel is opening in Toronto

The establishment is moving into an old tanning salon in North York

By Mackenzie Patterson

The brothel's new home at 4623 Yonge St.

Toronto is going to the dolls — literally. The futuristic hosts on HBO’s Westworld may have paved the way for a new norm in the sex industry; a new doll brothel is set to open in Toronto next month.

Aura Dolls, located at 4623 Yonge St., will replace an old tanning salon near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue and will begin operation as of Sept. 8. The business is taking sex work to an entirely different level and, if the website is to believed, will feature a variety of lifelike and “thoroughly sanitized” female dolls made from TPE silicone.

Toronto's first sex doll brothel opened last year near Finch and Allen Road, making this the second to open in town. According to the company’s website, the brothel will be open 24/7 and will offer clients an “exciting new way” to achieve their needs without the “many restrictions and limitations that a real partner may come with.” (Oh, the awful limitations of a partner who speaks and breathes!)

The brothel’s services range in price starting at $80 for a half hour session, and it looks like monthly packages will be available soon to boot. The company’s website promises privacy with separate entry and exit doors, and boasts six unique dolls.

There’s been a mixed reaction to the brothel among local residents, with some seemingly unfazed claiming that there are already a lot of similar establishments in the neighbourhood.

“I think there are already brothels around here,” says Patrick, owner of Rambo Car Cleaning on Sheppard Avenue. “There’s already so much in this area. On every corner there are sex shops. People are going in and out of these spas around here. On every street corner you’ll see spas with windows tinted, so what’s the difference? To me it puts the area down ... It’s not a good look.”

As the brothel prepares to open to the public, one can only wonder if this may be the future of sex in the 6ix, an aberration or just a passing trend?

