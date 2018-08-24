Two teens arrested after police chase in Toronto

One suspect is still at large in an armed robbery investigation

By POST CITY STAFF

Published:

Two teens have been arrested, while a third suspect remains at large, after the trio allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint in Leaside yesterday evening.

On Aug. 23, a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old female were walking in Howard Talbot Park when they were approached by three male suspects who, while armed, uttered death threats at them and robbed them of their personal property.

According to Const. Caroline de Kloet, corporate communications officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS), officers received a call alerting them to the robbery at 11:26 p.m. and then canvassed the area searching for the suspects.

Several Leaside residents witnessed the search taking place and posted about it on a Leaside  community Facebook page. Some claimed to have spotted police cruisers parked outside McRae Drive and Hannah Road with their lights flashing. One neighbour said a police officer had informed her that two armed men were roaming the area and urged her to contact police if she saw them. Another neighbour said he witnessed police arrest the two suspects on Hannah Road with the help of a police dog, while the search for a third suspect continued.

De Kloet confirmed that a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering death threats and robbery with a firearm. A 19-year-old was also arrested and charged with robbery and De Kloet said both suspects were brought into the police station roughly an hour after the 911 call, around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 24.

De Kloet said the TPS report has no record of the victims sustaining any injuries during the robbery.

The third suspect remains at large and anyone with information is urged to contact TPS immediately.

