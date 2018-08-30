Yorkdale mall evacuated after shots fired

Toronto Police are searching for multiple suspects and no injuries have been reported

By Post City Staff

The Yorkdale Shopping Centre has been evacuated after several shots were fired inside the east side of the building earlier this afternoon, causing mass panic among the crowds of people doing their midday shopping.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is currently looking for multiple suspects, including two males in their 20's, one armed with a black handgun. Their descriptions have been posted on the TPS Twitter account.

No injuries have been reported and TPS have asked the public to avoid the area.

Sounds of gunshots @yorkdalestyle Officers have confirmed a discharge in the area. Mall is being evacuated. Avoid the area @TPS32Div 1605887 ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2018

The mall has been put on lockdown while officers canvass for witnesses and assist with the evacuation.

Update: Yorkdale Shopping Centre is in lockdown. Nobody being let in. People being assisted to leave. Officers canvassing for witnesses and video from witnesses, mall and stores. No injuries. East side of mall is location of incident. More info to follow #GO1605887 ^sm — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2018

Several people on the scene have taken to Twitter to provide updates on the situation as it unfolds.

Stuck inside the Yorkdale mall after shots rang out. A lot of panic and worry earlier but everyone calm. Am hearing this happened at the Starbucks location. #yorkdale pic.twitter.com/nDZ2VerZnY — Don Datta (@TheDonMud) August 30, 2018

For more real-time updates, Yorkdale Mall is currently trending on Twitter.