Yorkdale mall evacuated after shots fired

Toronto Police are searching for multiple suspects and no injuries have been reported

By Post City Staff

Published:

The Yorkdale Shopping Centre has been evacuated after several shots were fired inside the east side of the building earlier this afternoon, causing mass panic among the crowds of people doing their midday shopping. 

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is currently looking for multiple suspects, including two males in their 20's, one armed with a black handgun. Their descriptions have been posted on the TPS Twitter account. 

No injuries have been reported and TPS have asked the public to avoid the area. 

The mall has been put on lockdown while officers canvass for witnesses and assist with the evacuation. 

Several people on the scene have taken to Twitter to provide updates on the situation as it unfolds. 

 For more real-time updates, Yorkdale Mall is currently trending on Twitter.

