Holiday gift guide: Five cool coats for Toronto outdoors lovers

By Post City Staff

Parajumpers women's collection

THE LEAH COAT FROM PARAJUMPERS

Here we have just the loveliest item of winter clothing in town. This down-filled polyester/nylon twill coat is water resistant and all kinds of gorgeous for traipsing along the beach checking out the Winter Stations art exhibit, or watching Fido chase another snowball down the hill at Riverdale Park. The hood is adjustable with a drawstring and it has two zippered pockets in front as well as underarm vents. $730, available at Sportling Life or www.paramjumpers.it

SILENT DOWN SHIRT FROM PATAGONIA

Soft, stretchy and quiet, the Silent Down Shirt is made with 70% recycled polyester taffeta with a DWR finish that sheds moisture and increases durability. It is insulated with 100% recycled 700-fill-power down reclaimed from used duck and goose down products. Patagonia’s Silent Down collection also features Fair Trade Certified™ sewing. Oh, and the outdoor design aesthetic is high on style and looks good out in the woods or right downtown. $229, www.patagonia.com.

HALOES DOWN HOODIE FROM SALOMON

Suitable for high activity in the mountains, Salomon improved two key areas. First, we used a down-proof fabric that eliminates migration and loss of down over time. Second, we built the Haloes with a Smart SkinTM construction, substituting synthetic insulation under the arms and over the shoulders, areas where water typically builds. You get the best of both worlds: down’s loft and packability, and the confidence of synthetic when you sweat. $330, www.salomon.com.

CERIUM LT HOODY FROM ARC'TERYX

Lightweight, versatile down jacket provides exceptional warmth for its weight, whether out on a hike in Rouge Park, or shopping for heirloom root vegetables at the Evergreen Brick Works farmers market. The Cerium is stylish, and streamlined to keep the weight way down, and it has enough technical features to ward off the elements in case you happened to be cycling home. $450, www.arcteryx.com.

GOTHAM JACKET II FROM THE NORTH FACE

For those winters when just one type of insulation won't do, this little gem from The North Face offers both 550-fill down insulation as well as synthetic insulation. You'll stay warm, and we mean it. And, for those interested in a little winter dancing as you skate along the Bentway in downtown Toronto, there is an internal media pocket that allows you take the tunes with you. $250, www.thenorthface.com.