Toronto's 10-year challenge: housing prices

A spin on a viral meme proves the city's real estate market has seen plenty of price increases over the past decade

By Ron Johnson

GORGEOUS ROSEDALE SEMI

2018: $4.675 MIL 2008: $2.82 MIL

This beautiful family home on South Drive has plenty of curb appeal. The four-bedroom stunner features a pool with fountains and a spa, and an open concept space with wall-to-wall glass windows.





SHOWSTOPPER IN STONE

2018: $5.062 MIL 2010: $3.795 MIL

This Hogg’s Hollow home broke the $5 million mark with its recent sale, and no wonder. It comes decked out with such features as a mahogany library, master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling and a Juliet balcony.





FIVE-BEDROOM HOME IN MOORE PARK

2018: $3.225 MIL 2009: $1.5 MIL

This family home in a fantastic neighbourhood has changed over the years, including the addition of a gorgeous third-floor master retreat with vaulted ceilings and spa-inspired bath.





MASTERFUL YORKVILLE MANSION

2018: $5.025 MIL 2008: $2.209 MIL

This Admiral Road home is a masterpiece of design with a giant kitchen and family room, soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light and a master retreat with spa, all close to some of the city’s best shopping.