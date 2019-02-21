Toronto's 10-year challenge: housing prices

A spin on a viral meme proves the city's real estate market has seen plenty of price increases over the past decade

By Ron Johnson

Published:

 

GORGEOUS ROSEDALE SEMI
2018: $4.675 MIL 2008: $2.82 MIL
This beautiful family home on South Drive has plenty of curb appeal. The four-bedroom stunner features a pool with fountains and a spa, and an open concept space with wall-to-wall glass windows.


 

SHOWSTOPPER IN STONE
2018: $5.062 MIL 2010: $3.795 MIL
This Hogg’s Hollow home broke the $5 million mark with its recent sale, and no wonder. It comes decked out with such features as a mahogany library, master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling and a Juliet balcony.


 

FIVE-BEDROOM HOME IN MOORE PARK
2018: $3.225 MIL 2009: $1.5 MIL
This family home in a fantastic neighbourhood has changed over the years, including the addition of a gorgeous third-floor master retreat with vaulted ceilings and spa-inspired bath. 


 

MASTERFUL YORKVILLE MANSION
2018: $5.025 MIL 2008: $2.209 MIL
This Admiral Road home is a masterpiece of design with a giant kitchen and family room, soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light and a master retreat with spa, all close to some of the city’s best shopping.

