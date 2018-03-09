9 Design District gurus share their top ideas and looks for spring

Local, imported, vintage and modern, the Castlefield Design District feeds the creative juices of professional and DIY designers alike. These local design gurus pride themselves on finding the right elements to curate the perfect space which makes them the ideal panel of experts to offer up tips and answer all your need-to-know design questions.

AM Studio Custom Lighting

Orly Meyer, Owner

1270 Castlefield Ave., 416.789.4100

What is it about the Design District that has attracted so much talent? Castlefield Design District offers a variety of established and raw home décor and design stores, galleries and showrooms which attract the leading roles in the design industry as well as retailers, talented artists and design lovers.

If you could take a peek inside anyone’s home, whose would it be? Oh! There are so many, but I was always fascinated about the creative and imaginative procedures Antoni Gaudi came up with to create such breathtaking architectural designs. He would be the person whose atelier I would have liked to peek inside. I am only left with travelling and visiting his incredible creations!

What are the biggest trends for spring? 2018 is all about being BOLD! It’s time to push the boundaries of colour and pattern! And in terms of lighting the SOAP pendant by BOMMA at AM Studio is perfect for that.

What’s the biggest interior design faux pas? I believe there are no faux pas in design because design itself is about experimenting and expressing yourself through elements that please you. It’s personal and there should be no rules! If people are happy with the design they create that’s all that matters.

2018’s colour of the year is the super bold ‘Ultra Violet’ - how can we incorporate it into our homes? We love Ultra Violet! And we introduced it in our Plisse and Glass Drops collection. It brings this sense of sexy, appealing ambience which is perfect for a master bedroom, bathroom, or any private space.

Chic by Janssen

Leah Sherwood, Branding and Design Specialist

1184 Castlefield Ave., 647.925.3098

What’s the coolest thing in your home? My nine-foot-long sectional sofa. My mom gave away my old one.

If you could take a peek inside anyone’s home, whose would it be? David Suzuki's.

2018’s colour of the year is the super bold ‘Ultra Violet’ - how can we incorporate it into our homes? An upholstered velvet piece in this colour is fun and elegant.

Which design trend would you like to see disappear? Everything being new and immaculate — our homes are for living!

What is it about the Design District that has attracted so much talent? No matter the size of the project, it's a place anyone can come to find their signature style.

Southport Outdoor Living

Nick Candeloro, Partner

1296 Castlefield Ave., 416.785.7788

What is it about the Design District that has attracted so much talent? I believe it's the diversity of designer brands and the desire of the dealers in the area to showcase current design trends. This makes it an attractive area for designers to work and bring clients.

What are the biggest trends for spring? From an outdoor furniture perspective, the biggest trends for spring and summer will be modern designs with a mixed-use of materials showcasing teak, woven, aluminum and plastics. Creativity and diversity will lead the way.

What’s your favourite place to eat or grab a coffee in the Design District? I'm a big fan of Speducci Mercatto at 46 Milford Ave. The food is great, the staff is friendly and they have a diverse menu. They make a great espresso and cappuccino as well.

Who is your biggest design inspiration? As an outdoor specialist, I am inspired by many different designers, but Scandinavian designers are my favourite.

What’s the coolest thing in your home? Why did you buy it? Our outdoor gas fire pit is amazing. There's nothing like sitting around the fire on a cool summer's night with your family and friends.

Lampert Renovations Ltd.

Lawrence Lampert, Owner

119 Miranda Ave., 416.787.4921

What are the biggest trends for spring? Porcelain tile that looks like big marble slabs.

What’s the biggest interior design faux pas? Impractical designs that lead to more maintenance and loss of functionality in the bathroom.

Who is your biggest design inspiration? Sarah Richardson is our favourite Toronto designer.

What’s the coolest thing in your home? We recently renovated the laundry room and included a retractable drying rack, it is a huge improvement.

What is it about the Design District that has attracted so much talent? The Design District is close to highways and Yorkdale mall so it's easy to travel to and is quite central in the city. There are many different design and renovation stores which make it easy to plan a day and go to each shop.

Dominion Rug & Home

​Ben Baum, Owner

52 Samor Rd., 416.485.9488

What’s the coolest thing in your home? Why did you buy it? My pool, it's my oasis in the city.

What’s the biggest interior design faux pas? Purchasing rugs that are too small for the room.

What’s the quickest way to update your home? By changing accent pieces.

Who is your biggest design inspiration? Our clients.

Which design trend would you like to see disappear? All white kitchens.

Crystal Design & Decor

Tony Martucci, Manager

136 Cartwright Ave., 416.783.3535

What is it about the Design District that has attracted so much talent? The convenience of a good selection and dealers that can cater to designer needs!

If you could take a peek inside anyone’s home, whose would it be? I would like to see Tom Ford's home.

What’s the coolest thing in your home? Why did you buy it? A large black frame chandelier with crystal — it's a great show piece!

What are the biggest trends for spring? Classic formal, rustic kitchen, starburst, industrial and LED in modern styles.

Which design trend would you like to see disappear? A TV over a fireplace.

Allan Rug Company

Alan Montekio, Owner

103 Miranda Ave., 416.787.1707

What are the biggest trends for spring? I just returned from Surfaces where chevron design in flooring and window pane design in carpet were being shown.

What’s the quickest way to update your home? The quickest way would be with a new carpet or stair runner, or if possible, with new vinyl planks which are inexpensive.

What’s your favourite place to eat or grab a coffee in the Design District? I like going to Starbucks with its clover machine for coffee, Ace Bakery for their sandwiches and Speducci Mercatto for the pizza and cured meats.

If you could take a peek inside anyone’s home, whose would it be? Definitely Drake's new 35,000 square-foot house on the Bridle Path just for the snack lounge, awards room and NBA size basketball court.

What is it about the Design District that has attracted so much talent? When we moved to the area almost 30 years ago, there was only one or two other stores. Initially it was cheap rent and a large industrial space and has grown into a design destination that attracts more and more talent.

Rawhide International​

Anthony Roseman, Owner

920 Caledonia Rd. Unit 3, 647.352.6666

What’s the biggest interior design faux pas? The influx of foreign made furniture. Most of the time it will only last two years and you have to replace it with another one.

2018’s colour of the year is the super bold ‘Ultra Violet’ - how can we incorporate it into our homes? Using accent cushions or chairs, basically with smaller pieces that can easily be moved or replaced when the trend is over.

What’s the coolest thing in your home? An original painting by Yaacov Agam and my dogs. Whenever I walk into the house they’re always there to greet me!

What’s your favourite place to eat or grab a coffee in the Design District? Tim Horton’s and Commisso’s, it’s an Italian bakery and is family run.

What’s the quickest way to update your home? Come into our store!

Centurian Window Fashions

Danny Tulino, Owner

1194 Caledonia Rd., 416.489.9990

If you could take a peek inside anyone’s home, whose would it be? Michael Bublé's.

Which design trend would you like to see disappear? Paper shades.

What’s the coolest thing in your home? Why did you buy it? The coolest thing in my home is my motorized blinds, which I purchased for the ease of operation.

2018’s colour of the year is the super bold ‘Ultra Violet’ - how can we incorporate it into our homes? Coordinate the colours in your home with drapery and shades.