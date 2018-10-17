10 ways to celebrate cannabis legalization in Toronto

A guide to the best green events happening across the city

By Cassie Tatone

The Cannabis Comedy Festival is sure to be laughs aplenty

It's official, Oct. 17 is here and cannabis is now legal in Canada. To help celebrate the occasion, we’ve put together a list of the top 10 events happening across Toronto.

Cannabis Comedy Festival

Ready for a case of the giggles? Laugh it out with some of your favourite comedians at the Cannabis Comedy Festival. Grab your munchies and enjoy watching some of the funniest performers from Just 4 Laughs, the Comedy Network, and JFL 42 tapings.

Time: 7pm - 11:30pm

Where: Lithuanian House (1573 Bloor St. W.)

Admission: $10 - $25

Legalization Day at Trinity Bellwoods Park

Come together with a few thousand new friends at Trinity Bellwoods to celebrate the legalization of cannabis in Toronto’s favourite park. Bring your snacks, your park blanket and your best buds. We all know how busy the park gets, so you might want to get there early.

Time: 12pm - 7pm​

Where: Trinity Bellwoods Park

Admission: Free

Weed Did It

Join VICE Canada and legalized cannabis producer, Tweed, at the Drake Hotel for their official legalization party. Details have been kept pretty hushed, which means it should be a good one. Expect live music, local artists and fun surprises.

Time: 6pm​

Where: The Drake Hotel (1150 Queen St. W.)

Admission: Free with RSVP

End of Prohibition Party

D​rop by Miss Things for their legalization bash, co-hosted by The Friendly Stranger. It's a free event, but attendance is capped at 250, so make sure to get there in good time. Party goers can expect to network, enjoy live music and take home some free swag.

Time: 7pm - 2am

Where: Miss Things (1279 Queen St. W.)

Admission: Free

Canadian Legalization Party

The Cannabis Society and Fireside Cannabis have teamed up at Love Child Social house for Canada’s Legalization Party. Put on your best evening attire and join over 600 professionals for a night of food, beverages, and live DJs. There will be free merchandise giveaways and an info session on how to cook with oils.

Time: 6pm - 9pm

Where: Love Child Social House (69 Bathurst St.)

Admission: $25

Legalize it: A Tribute to Peter Tosh with House of David Gang

If you’re craving live reggae on legalization day, head over to Lula Lounge and watch House of David Gang perform Peter Tosh (who coined the phrase “Legalize It”) songs all night.

Time: 8pm - 11:30pm​

Where: Lula Lounge (1585 Dundas St. W.)

Admission: $10

Leafly Learning Hub

Ready to get down to business? Join Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis information resource, for a one-day immersive information pop-up. Chat with experts, activists, and industry leaders throughout the day for answers to all your cannabis questions. You’ll learn how to navigate the new landscape of products and strains along with rules and regulations, ways to consume responsibly, and tips for cooking safely with cannabis at home.

Time: 7am - 7pm​

Where: 753 Queen St. W.

Admission: Free

Cannabis Networking Event

Graceful Network and Brassaii are hosting a Cannabis Networking Event in partnership with Brassaii for an evening dedicated to the business side of the industry. Learn from and connect with Cannabis investors, business owners, and experts as they share key information to help you explore career opportunities in the Cannabis industry.

Time: 6pm - 10pm​

Where: Brassaii (461 King St. W.)

Admission: $15

Munchies on Demand

If legalization day has you wanting to stay in, you’re in luck. Eddy Delivery wants to send free munchies to residents across Toronto, with a chance for four individuals to win a tour of a local weed factory.

Time: Until supplies last

Where: City of Toronto

Admission: Free

Girl Gang x Ellie Mae Studios

While on your way to Trinity Bellwoods, consider stopping by Ellie Mae studios for a complimentary pack of their custom rolling papers for the road from Girl Gang Goodies.

Time: 10am - 6pm​

Where: Ellie Mae Studios (263 Adelaide St. W.)

Admission: Free