10 ways to celebrate cannabis legalization in Toronto
A guide to the best green events happening across the city
The Cannabis Comedy Festival is sure to be laughs aplenty
It's official, Oct. 17 is here and cannabis is now legal in Canada. To help celebrate the occasion, we’ve put together a list of the top 10 events happening across Toronto.
Cannabis Comedy Festival
Ready for a case of the giggles? Laugh it out with some of your favourite comedians at the Cannabis Comedy Festival. Grab your munchies and enjoy watching some of the funniest performers from Just 4 Laughs, the Comedy Network, and JFL 42 tapings.
Time: 7pm - 11:30pm
Where: Lithuanian House (1573 Bloor St. W.)
Admission: $10 - $25
Legalization Day at Trinity Bellwoods Park
Come together with a few thousand new friends at Trinity Bellwoods to celebrate the legalization of cannabis in Toronto’s favourite park. Bring your snacks, your park blanket and your best buds. We all know how busy the park gets, so you might want to get there early.
Time: 12pm - 7pm
Where: Trinity Bellwoods Park
Admission: Free
Weed Did It
Join VICE Canada and legalized cannabis producer, Tweed, at the Drake Hotel for their official legalization party. Details have been kept pretty hushed, which means it should be a good one. Expect live music, local artists and fun surprises.
Time: 6pm
Where: The Drake Hotel (1150 Queen St. W.)
Admission: Free with RSVP
End of Prohibition Party
Drop by Miss Things for their legalization bash, co-hosted by The Friendly Stranger. It's a free event, but attendance is capped at 250, so make sure to get there in good time. Party goers can expect to network, enjoy live music and take home some free swag.
Time: 7pm - 2am
Where: Miss Things (1279 Queen St. W.)
Admission: Free
Canadian Legalization Party
The Cannabis Society and Fireside Cannabis have teamed up at Love Child Social house for Canada’s Legalization Party. Put on your best evening attire and join over 600 professionals for a night of food, beverages, and live DJs. There will be free merchandise giveaways and an info session on how to cook with oils.
Time: 6pm - 9pm
Where: Love Child Social House (69 Bathurst St.)
Admission: $25
Legalize it: A Tribute to Peter Tosh with House of David Gang
If you’re craving live reggae on legalization day, head over to Lula Lounge and watch House of David Gang perform Peter Tosh (who coined the phrase “Legalize It”) songs all night.
Time: 8pm - 11:30pm
Where: Lula Lounge (1585 Dundas St. W.)
Admission: $10
Leafly Learning Hub
Ready to get down to business? Join Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis information resource, for a one-day immersive information pop-up. Chat with experts, activists, and industry leaders throughout the day for answers to all your cannabis questions. You’ll learn how to navigate the new landscape of products and strains along with rules and regulations, ways to consume responsibly, and tips for cooking safely with cannabis at home.
Time: 7am - 7pm
Where: 753 Queen St. W.
Admission: Free
Cannabis Networking Event
Graceful Network and Brassaii are hosting a Cannabis Networking Event in partnership with Brassaii for an evening dedicated to the business side of the industry. Learn from and connect with Cannabis investors, business owners, and experts as they share key information to help you explore career opportunities in the Cannabis industry.
Time: 6pm - 10pm
Where: Brassaii (461 King St. W.)
Admission: $15
Munchies on Demand
If legalization day has you wanting to stay in, you’re in luck. Eddy Delivery wants to send free munchies to residents across Toronto, with a chance for four individuals to win a tour of a local weed factory.
Time: Until supplies last
Where: City of Toronto
Admission: Free
Girl Gang x Ellie Mae Studios
While on your way to Trinity Bellwoods, consider stopping by Ellie Mae studios for a complimentary pack of their custom rolling papers for the road from Girl Gang Goodies.
Time: 10am - 6pm
Where: Ellie Mae Studios (263 Adelaide St. W.)
Admission: Free