Head of Toronto private school steps down after anti-Semitic satire angers community

Parents say students were expected to participate in offensive chants during an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice

By Eric Stober

Bishop Strachan School (IMAGE: SimonP)

The head of an all-girls private school in Forest Hill has vacated her post after parents complained about a school play that had, what they claimed, were anti-Semitic overtones.

Bishop Strachan School (BSS) said they “parted ways” with former head Judith Carlisle in a mutual agreement Friday. Carlisle has been replaced by Angela Terpstra, who has been the principal at the school for 11 years.

The trouble began when BSS put on a rendition of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, produced by U.K.-based Box Clever Theatre, that parents later complained was sympathetic to Adolf Hitler and had the teenage students hailing anti-Semitic messages.

Parents sent a letter to the school’s board of governors and trustees that said the play “materially exaggerated the anti-Semitic sentiment of the original [play].”

The letter detailed how students were expected to yell “Hallelujah” in response to phrases like “Burn their Synagogues,” “Take away their holy books,” and “Burn the Jews.”

While the statements were meant to mimic how Hitler brainwashed Germany’s youth while in power and according to the letter, were meant as satire, the parents noted how the teenagers may not recognize this, as evident by students’ laughter and cheers during the anti-Semitic chants.

“We do not believe it was at all appropriate for highly impressionable teens to be exposed and then asked to participate by literally chanting in agreement with anti-Semitic content without the necessary preamble and debriefing,” the letter from parents read.

The parents also note how the theatre company instructed a Grade 11 drama student to build a nose for the play that was “as large and offensive as possible,” and that Hitler was depicted in a “favourable light, as a humorous and likable individual.”

In response to the complaint, school officials acknowledged in a statement that “the appropriate context was not provided to students to prepare them.”

“For that, BSS is deeply sorry,” the statement said.

The production company also responded to the complaint in a statement.

“None of these productions have prompted any complaints,” the statement read. “The production seeks to challenge hatred in all its manifestations and remind audiences of the dangers and consequences of unchallenged discrimination. The company was, is and will remain opposed to anti-Semitism and all other forms of discrimination.”

On Friday, Carlisle apologized to parents in a statement.

“I would never deliberately offend students entrusted to my care or their parents,” she said.

She also said that the play was performed at Oxford High School in the U.K. while she was head there, and was “well-received,” with “no complaints.”