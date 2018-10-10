Anti-Israel vandals target Toronto school

Public officials condemn hateful act as the search continues for culprits responsible

By Jessica Wei

Faculty and students at the Leo Baeck Day School South Campus returned from their Thanksgiving long weekend to see their school tagged by anti-Israel vandalism.

The first sighting was around 7:30 a.m, when the first employee of the school arrived. The messages, which read, “LONG LIVE PALESTINE” and “LONG LIFE [sic] TO THE HAMAS,” were written across the school’s promotional signs and a similar message was also written on their flagpole.

Eric Petersiel, the head of school at Leo Baeck, confirmed that this was the first time the day school had experienced vandalism of this nature.

“I think that our families are concerned [and] a little disturbed that there is such hatred in the community, and that someone is bold enough to display it,” said Petersiel. “But also we understand that we have a very supportive community, and that we have strong relationships with our community.”

Following the vandalism discovery, Petersiel posted a statement on the school’s Facebook page to alert community members and request assistance identifying the culprit or culprits responsible. Shortly after, the B’nai Brith of canada also put out a statement. In it, they reminded readers that the Hamas is a designated terrorist organization under Canadian law.

“These despicable acts of vandalism supporting Palestinian terrorism targeted a Jewish school where Canadian children learn about the Torah, the value of charity and community, and other important values and ethics,” it read.

More statements soon followed: John Tory condemned the acts in a tweet, saying, “There is no place for hate in Toronto.”

There is no place for hate in Toronto. The anti-Semitic vandalism at Leo Baeck Day School reported today is completely unacceptable. Toronto Police are investigating. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) October 9, 2018

Councillors James Pasternak, Christin Carmichael Greb and the local ward councillor Joe Mihevc also tweeted their support to Leo Baeck.

“Children should always have the right to learn and play in schools that feel safe, protected and where their hearts feel whole,” tweeted Mihevc. “The peace and sanctity in our schools is an expression of the safety and security we seek for our future. The peace was shattered at Leo Baeck today.”

This peace was shattered at Leo Baeck today. Parents, kids, and neighbours all felt that our peace was violated and I unequivocally condemn this act. 2/5 — Joe Mihevc (@joemihevc) October 9, 2018

Constable Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service confirmed that an investigation is currently underway and said that the divisional officers may coordinate with the Hate Crime Unit. Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.