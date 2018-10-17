Canada set to move on cannabis amnesty following public outcry

Longtime Toronto pot convict Robert Rowbotham argues pardons for past convictions should be part of legalization

By Post City Staff

Robert "Rosie" Rowbotham (IMAGE: Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

As Toronto cautiously begins to celebrate cannabis legalization, amid the talk of smoking lounges and the best strains for stress relief, there is one issue that has not yet been adequately addressed for many, including Robert “Rosie” Rowbotham. And that is cannabis amnesty.

On the morning of Oct. 17, it looks as though Rosie is getting his wish. Word coming out of Ottawa is that the government will indeed pardon those with simple pot convictions such as possession of under 30 grams of cannabis.

At a press conference this morning, Goodale announced that the government would eliminate the fee and waiting period for pardons for pot convictions. The fees are usually $631 for a suspension in addition to the waiting period of five to 10 years.

For some, that’s good news, for others like Rosie whose charges are more severe, not so much.

Rosie, who spent 20 years behind bars on charges of conspiracy to import possess and sell cannabis, cannabis amnesty is front and center. And he’s not alone. There is a growing movement calling for fair treatment for those currently incarcerated on charges related to cannabis, and those with criminal records as a result of such charges.

Without amnesty, those with criminal records could be unable to pursue the type of employment they wish, volunteer and make other meaningful contributions to society.

“They put people in prison, even kids who were nailed for possession in high school and now can’t go to work in the [United] States.”

Rowbotham was released from prison in 1997. With cannabis legalization upon us, he argued that amnesty should be part of the new government rules.

The 67-year-old is an alumnus of Rochdale College, an alternative school of sorts that sprung up near Yorkville in the city’s hippie heyday.

Rowbotham was imprisoned for decades despite having prominent folks like Neil Young and prize-winning author Norman Mailer speak in his defence. At 47, he was released and now leads a quiet life in a bungalow in North York but strongly advocates for amnesty for individuals persecuted for laws that will no longer exist.

“They put people in prison, even kids who were nailed for possession in high school and now can’t go to work in the [United] States,” Rowbotham told Post City. There is a growing call for cannabis amnesty after Oct. 17; although, the federal government has not yet announced any amnesty plans.

Recently, NDP MP and Justice Critic Murray Rankin introduced a private member’s bill that would clear minor possession records for all Canadians. But it looks as though the federal government had its own plans in mind, but were waiting until Oct. 17 to make them public.

“Simply put, Canadians shouldn’t be punished for what will soon be a completely legal activity,” said Rankin. “I hope to see the Liberals support this common-sense legislation.”

In Toronto, the group Cannabis Amnesty has coalesced around the issue, and point to as many as 500,000 who have criminal records as a result of marijuana possession, which is now legal throughout Canada.

The group has a petition, which has nearly 3,000 signatures. It urges the Trudeau government to “act now and issue blanket pardons to all individuals for the offence of simple possession of cannabis.”