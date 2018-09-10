Best pizza and pies in midtown

There’s no shortage of delicious pies north of Bloor Street — sweet or savoury

By Post City Staff

BEST CRUST & MINI PEPPERONIS

This pizza place is originally from Nova Scotia, but has quickly become north Toronto's favourite pizza pie. Over at YEAHYEAHS PIZZA, we always go for the mini pepperonis and the crust will not disappoint.

1210 Yonge St.

BEST GOURMET TOPPINGS

At first, this Leaside joint was known as one of the city's top Southern BBQ purveyors, but now (in the same building) they've created the area's best pizzeria. CONSPIRACY PIZZA has the best gourmet and quirky toppings around. The Roswell comes topped with Fritos.

176 Wicksteed Ave.

BEST NEW TO THE NABE

It's no foodie secret that MAKER PIZZA tosses out some of the best pies downtown, but now that it has travelled north, it is reaching a whole new crowd. It has only been open for less than a year on Avenue Road and has taken the area by storm.

1537 Avenue Rd.

BEST OLD SCHOOL

This family-run pizzeria has become a Forest Hill institution. CAMARRA PIZZA will always come through with a perfect, old school pizza. Which makes sense, as the recipe was handed down from their mom.

2899 Dufferin St.

Clockwise from top:

BEST BLUEBERRY

Dufflet Rosenberg's eponymous bakery, DUFFLET, has made her a household name in the city. Though you can find a multitude of delicious baked goods when you walk in, we recommend the blueberry pie.

2638 Yonge St.

BEST CRUST

​Looking for a classic pie, with a flaky crust that looks like you just pulled it out of your oven at home? Look no further than THE ROLLING PIN. Yes, the donuts and cupcakes are also delicious. But trust us, get the pie.

1970 Avenue Rd.

BEST MIXED FRUIT

Take a stroll down Eglinton and you'll find this bakery with homespun charm. PHIPPS BAKERY doles out the best mixed fruit pies in the 'hood, we recommend the strawberry and cherry pie. It has a flaky crust like no other.

420 Eglinton Ave. W.

BEST CHERRY

Over in Leaside, tucked away in a former industrial park, lies our area's best bakery. When you pop into CHARMAINE SWEETS, we recommend you go for the cherry pie. It is wildly delicious.

115 Vanderhoof Ave.