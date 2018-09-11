Toronto's best restaurants for special occasions

Wine and dine like the best of ’em at some of the city’s ritziest spots 

By Post City Staff

Published:

Casa Loma's ballroom transformed into Blueblood Steakhouse

BEST NEW STEAK HOUSE
Who doesn’t want to dine under Prince’s likeness, stuffing one’s face with a stack o’ seafood and a 40-ounce porterhouse? Thanks, BLUEBLOOD STEAKHOUSE.
1 Austin Terr.

BEST PIANO BAR
THE GATSBY, tucked into the Windsor Arms, is like walking into the past. Nosh on seafood platters or fancy chicken while someone tinkles the ivories. 
18 Saint Thomas St.

BEST FRESH FISH
JOSO'S is about the seafood (and the scene). Fish is flown in daily from the Adriatic and presented tableside: squid, spot prawns and sea bream might be on offer. 
202 Davenport Rd.

BEST FUSION
Sri Lankan–born chef Shen Ousmand seamlessly fuses Middle Eastern, north African, and south Asian flavours into the dishes at DIWAN. 
77 Wynford Dr.

BEST SERVICE
SCARAMOUCHE should have a Michelin star. Chef Froggett still works the pass and his dedication is evident. The service is flawless, as is the coconut cream pie.
1 Benvenuto Pl.


Clockwise from left: coconut pie, a bite of cold-smoked salmon, St. Canut pork, fois gras terrine, side greens and bread at Scaramouche

BEST ATMOSPHERE
The lighting is soft, the conversation loud and the octopus served whole. BAR ISABEL guarantees a great, late night, Spanish style.
979 College St.

BEST FANCY FRENCH
North York’s elegant French resto AUBERGE DU POMMIER has been a go to since 1987. Splurge for the tasting menu with champagne pairing.
4150 Yonge St.

BEST JAPANESE
Enjoy an elaborate eight-course dinner at HASHIMOTO. The price reflects the exceptional quality of your gourmet kaiseki meal. 
6 Garamond Crt.

BEST ITALIAN
At SARPA you will find all your Italian favourites, along with squid ink chitarra pasta and grilled Australian lamb chops to mix it up.
13311 Yonge St.

BEST PERSIAN
It is real ritzy inside PERSIAN PALACE, but that makes sense since it doubles as a banquet hall. The dining menu is full of tasty options, and vegetarian ones too.
10711 Yonge St.

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Brunch and other business new to Toronto

Brunch and other business new to Toronto

Plus blend-your-own candles in Yorkville and a local swim academy turns 40
Posted 9 hours ago
Anti-refugee protest staged in Markham

Anti-refugee protest staged in Markham

Politicians in North York and the 905 held a rally over where to house asylum seekers
Posted 1 day ago
Best pizza and pies in midtown

Best pizza and pies in midtown

There’s no shortage of delicious pies north of Bloor Street — sweet or savoury
Posted 1 day ago
Restaurant roundup: hot new openings for September

Restaurant roundup: hot new openings for September

A noodle hotspot comes to the Annex and the Food Dudes are at it again
Posted 4 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module