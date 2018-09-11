Toronto's best restaurants for special occasions

Wine and dine like the best of ’em at some of the city’s ritziest spots

By Post City Staff

Casa Loma's ballroom transformed into Blueblood Steakhouse

BEST NEW STEAK HOUSE

Who doesn’t want to dine under Prince’s likeness, stuffing one’s face with a stack o’ seafood and a 40-ounce porterhouse? Thanks, BLUEBLOOD STEAKHOUSE.

1 Austin Terr.

BEST PIANO BAR

THE GATSBY, tucked into the Windsor Arms, is like walking into the past. Nosh on seafood platters or fancy chicken while someone tinkles the ivories.

18 Saint Thomas St.

BEST FRESH FISH

JOSO'S is about the seafood (and the scene). Fish is flown in daily from the Adriatic and presented tableside: squid, spot prawns and sea bream might be on offer.

202 Davenport Rd.

BEST FUSION

Sri Lankan–born chef Shen Ousmand seamlessly fuses Middle Eastern, north African, and south Asian flavours into the dishes at DIWAN.

77 Wynford Dr.

BEST SERVICE

SCARAMOUCHE should have a Michelin star. Chef Froggett still works the pass and his dedication is evident. The service is flawless, as is the coconut cream pie.

1 Benvenuto Pl.



Clockwise from left: coconut pie, a bite of cold-smoked salmon, St. Canut pork, fois gras terrine, side greens and bread at Scaramouche

​

BEST ATMOSPHERE

The lighting is soft, the conversation loud and the octopus served whole. BAR ISABEL guarantees a great, late night, Spanish style.

979 College St.

BEST FANCY FRENCH

North York’s elegant French resto AUBERGE DU POMMIER has been a go to since 1987. Splurge for the tasting menu with champagne pairing.

4150 Yonge St.

BEST JAPANESE

Enjoy an elaborate eight-course dinner at HASHIMOTO. The price reflects the exceptional quality of your gourmet kaiseki meal.

6 Garamond Crt.

BEST ITALIAN

At SARPA you will find all your Italian favourites, along with squid ink chitarra pasta and grilled Australian lamb chops to mix it up.

13311 Yonge St.

BEST PERSIAN

It is real ritzy inside PERSIAN PALACE, but that makes sense since it doubles as a banquet hall. The dining menu is full of tasty options, and vegetarian ones too.

10711 Yonge St.