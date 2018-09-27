Mark McEwan names Toronto's best veggie burger

A round-up of the best plant-based patties in the city

By Post City Staff

Published:

Chef Mark McEwan, the man behind the famous $40 shaved truffle and brie de meaux–topped eight-ounce Bymark burger, names Toronto’s top plant-based offerings. 

WINNER: UNION SOCIAL
WEST COAST VEGGIE BURGER
Overall, McEwan says of this burger topped with cheddar cheese avocado and honey watercress mayo, “It is the best package. It has the best bun, is the best size and has nice toppings.”
4899 Yonge St., $14.98

RUNNER-UP: SHELI’S BURGERS
GARDEN OF EATIN'
Even though this burger isn’t the most esthetically pleasing of the bunch, McEwan really likes the taste. “The patty is quite good. I like the lentil in it, and I like the chipotle aîoli,” he praises.
7241 Bathurst St., $9.99

DOOMIES
VEGAN BIG MAC
​“There’s no way you can get your mouth around that,” says McEwan and laughs as he bites the big burger piled high with two patties, “It is definitely a riff on the Big Mac. The patties actually resemble meat.”
1346 Queen St. W., $17 

PLANTA
​TRUFFLE PLANTA BURGER
McEwan says that the patty feels like real meat, and it has a nice traditional burger look. “The truffle fritter is tasty. It’s a nice element,” he says. 
1221 Bay St., $27.95

BURGER CELLAR
VEGAN BURGER
McEwan thinks they did an excellent job on the black bean, mushrooms and quinoa patty. “It has a good char on it,” he says. “The garnishing is traditional, and it’s a nice size.”
3391 Yonge St., $12.95

FRESH ON EGLINTON
​BBQ BURGER
Although McEwan loves the quinoa-battered onion ring and the texture of the patty, he says, “If the bun were a little bit softer, that would have been nice.” 
90 Eglinton Ave. E., $14

LIVE ORGANIC
MUSHROOM MELT BURGER
This patty made from red lentils and black rice has the option of coming on a gluten-free bun or on lettuce, which McEwan says they did a great job of.
264 Dupont St., $15

GLOW FRESH GRILL
VEGAN BURGER
This hummus, artichoke and cashew patty in a lettuce wrap is more of a salad in McEwan’s eyes: “If you’re going to call it a burger, you should try to emulate the experience of a burger,” he says. 
7 Marie Labatte Rd., $19

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Mother Tongue dishes Asian eats in a restaurant and cocktail bar in Toronto

Mother Tongue dishes Asian eats in a restaurant and cocktail bar in Toronto

Bar Buca veteran Francis Bermejo is stirring things up in the kitchen
Posted 12 hours ago
Monday night's all right for dining in Toronto

Monday night's all right for dining in Toronto

Established restaurants are hosting exciting pop-ups on quieter nights
Posted 4 days ago
Parallel is the star of Geary Avenue in Toronto

Parallel is the star of Geary Avenue in Toronto

This unknown restaurant strip is what Ossington was just 10 short years ago
Posted 4 days ago
Alobar Yorkville is now open in Toronto

Alobar Yorkville is now open in Toronto

Chef Patrick Kriss unveils a casual alternative to his celebrated restaurant Alo
Posted 1 week ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module