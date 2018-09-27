Mark McEwan names Toronto's best veggie burger

A round-up of the best plant-based patties in the city

By Post City Staff

Chef Mark McEwan, the man behind the famous $40 shaved truffle and brie de meaux–topped eight-ounce Bymark burger, names Toronto’s top plant-based offerings.

WINNER: UNION SOCIAL

WEST COAST VEGGIE BURGER

Overall, McEwan says of this burger topped with cheddar cheese avocado and honey watercress mayo, “It is the best package. It has the best bun, is the best size and has nice toppings.”

4899 Yonge St., $14.98

RUNNER-UP: SHELI’S BURGERS

GARDEN OF EATIN'

Even though this burger isn’t the most esthetically pleasing of the bunch, McEwan really likes the taste. “The patty is quite good. I like the lentil in it, and I like the chipotle aîoli,” he praises.

7241 Bathurst St., $9.99

DOOMIES

VEGAN BIG MAC

​“There’s no way you can get your mouth around that,” says McEwan and laughs as he bites the big burger piled high with two patties, “It is definitely a riff on the Big Mac. The patties actually resemble meat.”

1346 Queen St. W., $17

PLANTA

​TRUFFLE PLANTA BURGER

McEwan says that the patty feels like real meat, and it has a nice traditional burger look. “The truffle fritter is tasty. It’s a nice element,” he says.

1221 Bay St., $27.95

BURGER CELLAR

VEGAN BURGER

McEwan thinks they did an excellent job on the black bean, mushrooms and quinoa patty. “It has a good char on it,” he says. “The garnishing is traditional, and it’s a nice size.”

3391 Yonge St., $12.95

FRESH ON EGLINTON

​BBQ BURGER

Although McEwan loves the quinoa-battered onion ring and the texture of the patty, he says, “If the bun were a little bit softer, that would have been nice.”

90 Eglinton Ave. E., $14

LIVE ORGANIC

MUSHROOM MELT BURGER

This patty made from red lentils and black rice has the option of coming on a gluten-free bun or on lettuce, which McEwan says they did a great job of.

264 Dupont St., $15

GLOW FRESH GRILL

VEGAN BURGER

This hummus, artichoke and cashew patty in a lettuce wrap is more of a salad in McEwan’s eyes: “If you’re going to call it a burger, you should try to emulate the experience of a burger,” he says.

7 Marie Labatte Rd., $19